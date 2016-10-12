ACN Board vice president professor Christine Duffied, ACN Board president adjunct professor Kathy Baker, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and ACN chief executive adjunct professor Kylie Ward. Photo: Supplied.
Nurses must be heard in policy debates: white paper
By: Dallas Bastian
in Industry & Reform, News, Top Stories
October 12, 2016
Nursing is not being used to its potential, leaving the door open to reform that does not reflect the realities of providing health and aged care, a white paper from the Australian College of Nursing (ACN) has warned.
