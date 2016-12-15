Hard truths about toast and other soft food tips for aged care

Many residents of aged care facilities love having toast for breakfast. What many staff don't realise, though, is that toast is classified as a normal texture food. According to the Australian standardised definitions and terminology for texture-modified foods and fluids, toast is only suitable for people on a normal diet. Surprisingly, bread and toast require the same number of ‘chews’ as raw apple, nuts and steak. Those that aren’t able to chew toast sufficiently are at a high risk of choking.

