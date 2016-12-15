Don't Miss
Home | News | Hard truths about toast and other soft food tips for aged care
thinkstockphotos-470177870

Hard truths about toast and other soft food tips for aged care

By: holds a Bachelor of Speech Pathology from the University of Queensland. She is a certified practicing s in News, Opinion, Top Stories December 15, 2016 0

Many residents of aged care facilities love having toast for breakfast. What many staff don't realise, though, is that toast is classified as a normal texture food. According to the Australian standardised definitions and terminology for texture-modified foods and fluids, toast is only suitable for people on a normal diet. Surprisingly, bread and toast require the same number of ‘chews’ as raw apple, nuts and steak. Those that aren’t able to chew toast sufficiently are at a high risk of choking.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

© Copyright 2016 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.