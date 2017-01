Blood cancer death rates in Australia have soared by a fifth in just 10 years, according to new analysis by The Leukaemia Foundation. The latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show more than 4400 people across Australia died from blood cancer in 2015, compared with 3700 in 2006. That is an increase of nearly 20 per cent.

