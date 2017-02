Women who smoke during pregnancy and after giving birth may risk damaging the hearing of their children, a study suggests. Nicotine exposure before birth and during breastfeeding can cause a key brain region that processes sound to develop abnormally, results from a mouse study show. The research is the first to demonstrate that the auditory brain stem is vulnerable to nicotine.

