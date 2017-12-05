Teen in court over Gold Coast nurse attack

A gang of four youths were checking door locks in an attempt to break into cars at a Gold Coast hospital car park when they attacked and abducted a nurse, police allege.

Joe Brooker, 25, was on a meal break at Pindara Private Hospital early on Friday morning when he was allegedly threatened by a group of balaclava-wearing teenagers armed with knives and a handgun and bundled into the boot of his car.

The group drove Brooker to an ATM where they allegedly used his pin to withdraw money before then taking him to nearby Ashmore and crashing his car into a home's fence by rolling it down a hill.

Brooker, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, was rescued from the boot by residents of the street and treated at hospital.

On Monday, one of the teens accused of perpetrating the bizarre kidnapping faced Southport Magistrates Court.

Harry Phillips-Bell, 17, was denied bail after appearing on six charges including torture, deprivation of liberty and two counts of robbery.

Phillips-Bell was arrested after a search of his home in Ashmore located clothing police allege matched that worn by one of the offenders on CCTV footage from the ATM.

His lawyer, Campbell MacCallum, said his client had been picked up by three friends without any knowledge of what the group had planned.

MacCallum said his client had admitted he was present during the robbery of rooker but denied allegations he had been armed with a handgun or knives.

"My client would be a secondary offender, if at all," MacCallum told the court.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Reece Foort objected to the teenager's bail application and said the alleged offence would have been a terrifying ordeal for Brooker.

"These offenders committed a protracted robbery against an innocent victim," Foort told the court.

"This victim was unknown and unrelated to any of the people involved."

Phillips-Bell, who is the only person charged so far in relation to the incident, has been remanded in custody and his matter adjourned until December 21.

Two 18-year-old men were arrested at a Southport home on Saturday but have not been charged.

A 16-year-old who was found near a second crashed car allegedly stolen by the gang on Friday morning remains in hospital with a neck injury.