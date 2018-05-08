New test looks at ‘colour of pain’ to detect severity

A new blood test that looks at the colour of a patient’s pain will be able to notify health professionals of its severity within minutes.

The one-the-spot test is able to identify chronic pain by looking at colour biomarkers in the blood.

University of Adelaide’s Professor Mark Hutchinson, the neuroscientist who developed the test with an Australian-based team, said they found that persistent chronic pain has a different natural colour in immune cells than cases where there isn’t persistent pain. “We are literally quantifying the colour of pain,” he explained.

Hutchinson said the new tool, called the painHS test, not only allows for greater certainty of diagnosis but can also guide better drug treatment options. “This gives us a brand new window into patients’ pain.”

He told an Australian and New Zealand College of Anaesthetists meeting that the test would also benefit the diagnosis of pain in people with dementia who are unable to communicate the extent or source of their pain.

The test uses light measurement tools (hyperspectral imaging analysis) to identify the molecular structures of what pain looks like in blood cells. But Hutchinson stressed that the test could never replace the importance of having patients describe and discuss their pain.

“Self-reporting is still going to be key but what this does mean is that those ‘forgotten people’ who are unable to communicate their pain conditions such as babies or people with dementia can now have their condition diagnosed and treated,” he said.

Hutchinson added that the test will not only have a profound impact on human health but also has the potential to revolutionise the treatment of animals. “Animals can’t tell us if they’re in pain but here we have a Dr Doolittle-type test that enables us to ‘talk’ to the animals so we can find out if they are experiencing pain and then we can help them.”