Attentive partners are good for health: study of responsiveness, stress

‘You’re killing me.’

It might be something thrown around by couples in frustration when one partner won’t listen to the other but rarely is the inverse true. A new study might change that.

New research suggested that having an attentive partner can significantly improve long-term health and even life expectancy.

Over a 20-year period, psychologists studied a group of around 1,200 people, aged 25 to 74, who had spouses or live-in partners.

Participants were asked to rate how much their partner understood, cared about and appreciated them.

When questioned after 10 years, people in a long-term relationship who perceived their partner had become less caring said they responded less well to everyday stresses.

On top of this, stresses recorded after that ten-year period were linked to a higher risk of death in the subsequent ten years.

The researchers found people who reported a significant drop in their partner’s responsiveness during the first decade of the study ran a 42 per cent higher risk of mortality 20 years after the first tests.

Dr Sarah Stanton from the University of Edinburgh’s School of Philosophy, Psychology and Language Sciences said the findings are among the first to investigate how long-term changes are an important marker of relationship quality and can predict mortality risk.

“The results suggest that if people have someone they can turn to – and whom they think supports them – then it can help them deal with the stresses of everyday living," Stanton said. "This also has downstream associations with later health outcomes.”