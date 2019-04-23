Pneumococcal disease: Give your most vulnerable patients a shot

Pneumococcal infections can cause serious diseases including bacteraemia, meningitis and pneumonia. Prevenar 13® (Pneumococcal polysaccharide conjugate vaccine, 13-valent adsorbed) is used regularly in infants as part of the Australian National Immunisation Program (NIP),1 but it may not be common knowledge that Prevenar 13 is also indicated for use in adults.2

Adults become more susceptible to infections like pneumococcal disease when they have conditions which compromise their immune system.3 The Australian Immunisation Handbook (AIH) is the most informed resource for identifying at-risk patients and understanding which vaccines are recommended.1

The AIH defines conditions associated with the highest risk of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) as Category A conditions:1

Asplenia e.g. splenectomy

HIV/AIDS

Functional asplenia e.g. sickle cell disease

Solid organ transplant

Haematopoietic stem cell transplant

Congenital or acquired immune deficiency

Chronic renal failure or relapsing/persistent nephrotic syndrome

Immunosuppressive therapy (including corticosteroid therapy ≥2 mg/kg per day of prednisolone or equivalent for > 1 week) or radiation therapy, where sufficient immune reconstitution for vaccine response is expected

Intracranial shunts

Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leak

Haematological and other malignancies

Cochlear implants

High risk patients are on your records, but are they on your radar?

Pneumococcal vaccines, including Prevenar 13, are recommended for these patients. Prevenar 13 is recommended upon diagnosis,1 but it may not be this straightforward in daily practice. Your patients may have been diagnosed with their condition some time ago, received another pneumococcal vaccine previously, be unaware of their vaccination status, or even missed out on vaccination altogether.

Nurses make a difference by championing vaccination

Successful nurse-led vaccination initiatives include:

Screening and identification programs 4,5

Telephone reminders +/- face-to-face reminders 6

Electronic health record reminders 7

Pre-visit care planning for preventative health 7

Standing orders8,9

Growing evidence shows a combination of interventions integrating vaccination checks into routine clinical care increases vaccination uptake.6,9,10

A combination of strategies can help protect your most vulnerable patients against pneumococcal disease

You can:

Use your patient management system to screen and identify your patients with Category A conditions.

your patients with Category A conditions. Use the PneumoSmart Vaccination Tool to help navigate the pneumococcal vaccine recommendation pathway. Input patient information via http://www.pneumosmart.org.au/clinicians/vaccination-tool/ to determine what pneumococcal vaccine they need, and when.

to help navigate the pneumococcal vaccine recommendation pathway. Input patient information via http://www.pneumosmart.org.au/clinicians/vaccination-tool/ to determine what pneumococcal vaccine they need, and when. Integrate this into your recall/reminder systems to ensure pneumococcal vaccination status is discussed at their next appointment.

to ensure pneumococcal vaccination status is discussed at their next appointment. Document vaccines administered in the Australian Immunisation Register (AIR). For patients with compromised immune systems and multiple touchpoints within the health system it’s critical their records are up-to-date.

Nurses are in an ideal position to help protect vulnerable adult patients against pneumococcal disease. Using a multicomponent, collaborative approach in advocating pneumococcal vaccination is helpful – by establishing systems in your practice to prevent patients falling through the cracks, updating all practice staff on vaccine recommendations, administering the vaccines, documenting in the AIR and in providing patient education.

