Embrace a new adventure by nursing with Rural LAP

Are you a registered nurse ready for a change and a unique way to give back to rural and remote Australian communities?

The Rural Locum Assistance Program (Rural LAP) offers an extraordinary opportunity for nurses to work in diverse and vibrant communities. Rural LAP invites nurses to experience a fulfilling career while having a significant impact on healthcare where it’s needed most.

What is Rural LAP?

Rural LAP is a Government-funded program designed to provide vital locum support to rural and remote healthcare facilities across Australia.

By becoming a locum with Rural LAP, you will work to deliver continuity of care to patients while supporting local teams who are dealing with workforce shortages or staff requiring leave.

A job with Rural LAP is a great opportunity for personal and professional growth with experiences that will last a lifetime. The program covers all travel and accommodation while offering incentives and allowances while travelling, allowing you to focus solely on what you do best – providing exceptional care.

Why join Rural LAP?

Nurses who join Rural LAP enjoy numerous benefits, including:

Choose when and where you work by accepting or declining placements that fit your lifestyle. Diverse experiences Work in different environments and with various teams, broadening your clinical and cultural expertise.

Work in different environments and with various teams, broadening your clinical and cultural expertise. Fully funded placements Travel and accommodation are provided and arranged on your behalf, ensuring your experience is rewarding and seamless.

Travel and accommodation are provided and arranged on your behalf, ensuring your experience is rewarding and seamless. Skill development Gain hands-on experience and learn valuable skills, from adapting to new settings to delivering high-quality care with limited resources.

Gain hands-on experience and learn valuable skills, from adapting to new settings to delivering high-quality care with limited resources. Impactful work Make a lasting difference by providing essential healthcare services to communities in need.

How facilities can access locum support

In healthcare facilities with staff who need to take annual leave or Continuing Professional Development (CPD) leave Rural LAP provides a reliable solution.

Eligible facilities can apply for locum support, ensuring continuity of care and alleviating pressure on local teams. Facilities are encouraged to apply for support when they require coverage during periods of staff leave.

To apply:

Submit a request online: Submit details of the required locum support, including dates, role requirements, and facility information via the Rural LAP website at www.rurallap.com.au. Review and approval: The Rural LAP team will send you available locums so you can select a locum to fulfil your placement. Placement confirmation: Once approved, facilities receive confirmation, and the locum nurse is arranged for the agreed timeframe.

For nurses and facilities alike, Rural LAP represents more than just a program—it’s a partnership strengthening healthcare in rural and remote Australia. Nurses can embrace new experiences and develop their skills, while facilities gain essential support to meet their staffing needs.

Together, we can build stronger, healthier communities. To join Rural LAP as a nurse or to apply for locum support for your facility, visit our website and start your journey today.