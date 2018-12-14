Job security, increased opportunities behind one man’s mid-career shift to nursing

Being open to changing tack mid-career is something we’re told we need to get used to, and that’s exactly what Jason Honnery from the mid-north coast of NSW is about to do.

Currently a patient transport officer at Macksville hospital, the 44-year-old will soon graduate from TAFE NSW Coffs Harbour as an enrolled nurse.

“It’s the best thing I’ve ever done,” he enthuses of his career change. “With rising demand for nurses, there’s guaranteed job security in this career. There are so many opportunities.”

Jason believes his work history and life experience will hold him in good stead as a nurse.

“I’ve found that my previous roles, which have been more hands-on, manual type jobs, have given me problem solving skills I’ve adapted to nursing. And just my life experience in general has provided me with a good perspective that helps me empathise with patients from all walks of life.”

He also sees the gradual increase in the number of men (he is one of three men in a class of 16) taking up nursing as a positive development.

“I think males have a lot to offer from a skills and experience perspective and we tend to roll with the punches well.

“Plus, we can help bridge the divide with patients who, for cultural or religious reasons, want a male nurse to attend to them. The health sector being able to service that need is really important.”

Nursing Review caught up with Jason to find out what prompted him to make the switch to nursing mid-career, and got his thoughts on the important role men can play as carers.