To boldly go where no nurse has gone before

Academics at New York University’s Rory Meyers College of Nursing are pushing the boundaries with their latest innovation in nurse training.

As part of their Star Trek-inspired Holodeck project, Associate Professor Winslow Burleson and his team are using state of the art headsets to track nurse responses in patient simulations.

Through skin conducting, the headsets can measure cognitive load, attention, boredom and other various states of feeling in any given situation.

Burleson aims for the technology to improve nurse performance, the connection between colleagues and nurse-patient relationships. The results could also help scientists design different scenarios in educational situations, and one day have applications in measuring the mental health of nurses.

Nursing Review spoke to Burleson for insight into the future of nurse education.