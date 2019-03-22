Uni’s nursing e-portfolio wins innovation in teaching award

The nursing department at Murdoch University were recently awarded an innovation honour at the 2018 Australian Awards for University Teaching.

Awarded for their e-portfolio, the team's platform prepares Murdoch graduates for professional practice. It allows them to construct, explore and discuss real-world problems in the context of their individual levels of nursing knowledge and skills development.

The team behind the e-portfolio – Associate Professor Caroline Nilson, Dr Martin Hopkins, Prue Andrus, Helen Dugmore and Cormac Norton – won in the Innovation in Curriculum Design and Pedagogy Practice category.

Nilson said the award was richly-deserved.

“It recognises the hard work and commitment that the team have devoted to embedding e-portfolio learning across the whole of the Bachelor of Nursing course,” she said.

Nursing Review spoke with Nilson about the award and why the e-portfolio is important for a nurses' development.

