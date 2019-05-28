Angel of London Bridge gets nursing honour

Kirsty Boden, known as the Angel of London Bridge after the 2017 terror attack at the British landmark, has been recognised for the selfless act that cost the Australian nurse her life.

Boden, one of four Australian nurses to receive the Florence Nightingale Medal this year, has been recognised for helping others during the attack.

She was among eight killed when terrorists ran down dozens of people on the bridge with a van on the night of June 3 before stabbing some of their victims.

The 28-year-old, who had been working at Guy's Hospital in London, was stabbed as she tried to help Alexandre Pigeard, 26, who also died.

Boden's partner, James Holler, recently told a London inquest into the attacks that her heroic actions would not have seemed unusual to those who knew her.

"To Kirsty it wouldn't have seemed brave, she loved people and lived her life helping others," Holler said.

"To Kirsty her actions that night would have just been an extension of how she lived her life."

Red Cross aid workers Denise Moyle, Yvonne Ginifer and Cristina de Leon have also been honoured for exemplary service in war zones and countries devastated by disease or natural disaster.

Recognised for her work with surgery teams across war-torn Sudan and post-earthquake Pakistan, Melbourne-based Moyle said she felt incredibly lucky and honoured to receive the medal.

"The opportunities I've had with Australian Red Cross, the fabulous mentors along the way and the privilege of assisting some of the world's most brave and humbling people in their times of desperate need has truly shaped me," she said.

Ginifer, from Mildura, worked in the Red Cross response to the Ebola epidemic in Liberia and also provided medical care in Myanmar, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia and Sudan.

She praised the work of volunteers and locals whose communities had been devastated by conflict and disaster.

de Leon was awarded for coordinating the delivery of critical health care in Myanmar, Somalia and Afghanistan. de Leon, from Sydney, said the award recognised the hard work of everyone at the Red Cross.

"I am privileged to be a small part of the overall team effort and to be part of the Red Cross movement," she said.