Volunteering and specialising: how to progress your career

Volunteering and specialising are two things Vicki Evans thinks are important for a nurse’s development.

Evans is a clinical nurse consultant and the vice-president of the World Federation of Neuroscience Nurses.

“Some of my proudest moments have been helping nurses grow and seeing them succeed in this specialty. The most amazing thing to come out of WFNN for me has been the friendships – life-long. Distance is not an issue. Global friendships are the real treasures,” she said recently.

Evans believes that belonging to a professional body can be integral for good education, as well as for support and building networks.

This year the WFNN celebrates 50 years and Evans had a quick chat with Nursing Review about her time volunteering with the organisation.

