Medical workers in protective gear talk with a woman suspected of being ill with coronavirus at a community health station in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Monday, 27 January 2020. On Monday, China expanded sweeping efforts to contain the viral disease by extending the Lunar New Year holiday to keep the public at home and avoid spreading infection. (Chinatopix via AP)
Fifth case of coronavirus in Australia confirmed, but what is it?
By: Conor Burke
in News, Top Stories
January 28, 2020
Authorities have identified five cases of the Wuhan coronavirus in Australia – four from NSW and one from Victoria. Globally there have been 2014 confirmed cases: 1985 in China and the rest in the Western Pacific Region, South East Asia, the US and France.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Membership Login