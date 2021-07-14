Westmead Vaccination Clinic 50k jab being given. Left to right: Nerissa Grebert (Physiotherapist, Westmead Hospital), Puspadevi Paudel (Reg Nurse)
The nurses running the frontlines of Sydney’s mass COVID-19 vaccine hub
By: Eleanor Campbell
in Top Stories, Workforce
July 14, 2021
When asked what keeps her going during 12-hour shifts at one of NSW's major vaccine clinics, nurse unit manager Disha Balraj credits the camaraderie felt by everyone on her team.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Membership Login