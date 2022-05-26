Everyone in our community has the right to live without fear. This Domestic and Family Violence Awareness Month, do your part to become DV-aware

Domestic and Family Violence Awareness Month, held annually in May, raises community awareness of the social, economic, and personal impacts of domestic and family violence, and the support available to those affected.

Everyone has the right to feel safe and free from abuse in their home and relationships – whether that abuse is verbal, emotional, sexual, financial, physical, social, or any other behaviour that is controlling or coercive.

Domestic and family violence has devastating impacts on individuals, families, and the community. The community has a responsibility to work together to address domestic and family violence at a national and local level.

May is Domestic and Family Violence Awareness month with the aim of raising awareness to prevent violence before it occurs. It means changing attitudes, behaviours and accepted standards that excuse, justify or even encourage violence against women and their children. Primary prevention activities are for the whole community, not just for those who have been impacted by violence1.

What can you do?

Do your part to raise awareness about domestic and family violence this May, by enrolling in our nationally accredited 2-day DV-alert workshops to improve your knowledge, confidence and skills in recognising, responding and referring people experiencing domestic violence. Funded by the Australian Government Department of Social Services, our workshops are free for frontline workers.

Delivered by our DV-alert trainers, our workshops are contextualised for Indigenous, Multicultural, Settlement and Disability sectors. They are designed to help you recognise the signs of domestic and family violence, respond appropriately with care and safety, and refer to the appropriate services.

As a frontline worker attending this workshop, you may be eligible for financial assistance and staff backfill support. Claim your travel and accommodation expenses or alert your employer on how to claim for your staff cover so you can attend our workshop without leaving your team in the lurch. Learn more here.

Visit www.dvalert.org.au for more information

