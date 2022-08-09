NSW Health has urged the state's residents to be on alert for symptoms of meningococcal after a festivalgoer died with the disease. Picture: Supplied.
NSW health issues meningococcal alert
By: NCA NewsWire
in News, News, Top Stories
August 9, 2022
NSW Health has issued a public health alert for meningococcal disease after two cases were reported in people who attended this year’s Splendour in the Grass music festival in northern NSW.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Membership Login