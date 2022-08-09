Don't Miss
NSW Health has urged the state's residents to be on alert for symptoms of meningococcal after a festivalgoer died with the disease. Picture: Supplied.

NSW health issues meningococcal alert

By: NCA NewsWire in News, News, Top Stories August 9, 2022 0

NSW Health has issued a public health alert for meningococcal disease after two cases were reported in people who attended this year’s Splendour in the Grass music festival in northern NSW.

