Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Minister of Finance and Women, Katy Gallagher attending the jobs and skills summit to speak about workforce shortages. Picture: Martin Ollman/Getty Images.
ACN happy with skills summit, but much more needs to be done: podcast
By: Elise Hartevelt
in Podcasts, Top Stories, Workforce
September 6, 2022
Nursing's national voice has welcomed the migration cap's expansion and support of work rights for international students from last week's National Jobs Summit, but says the work is far from finished.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Membership Login