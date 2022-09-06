Don't Miss
Home | Radio+TV | Podcasts | ACN happy with skills summit, but much more needs to be done: podcast
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Minister of Finance and Women, Katy Gallagher attending the jobs and skills summit to speak about workforce shortages. Picture: Martin Ollman/Getty Images.

ACN happy with skills summit, but much more needs to be done: podcast

By: Elise Hartevelt in Podcasts, Top Stories, Workforce September 6, 2022 0

Nursing's national voice has welcomed the migration cap's expansion and support of work rights for international students from last week's National Jobs Summit, but says the work is far from finished.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2022 APN Educational Media All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.