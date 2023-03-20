Rural aged care provider Shepparton Villages announced last month it would close Hakea Lodge in northern Victoria by April due to a lack of staff. Picture: Supplied.
‘Impossible’: Rural aged care struggles with 24/7 nurses
By: Elise Hartevelt
March 20, 2023
Rural aged care providers have said having enough 24/7 nurses on-site by July would be 'impossible' as they struggle to recruit registered nurses to live and work in regional areas.
