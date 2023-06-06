Don't Miss
Home | Radio+TV | News | Access to contraception and safe abortion a major barrier for patients, report confirms
Senator Larissa Waters, Greens Leader in the Senate, kicked off the inquiry into Australia's female health to better empower women with options to "have control over their own bodies." Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gary Ramage.

Access to contraception and safe abortion a major barrier for patients, report confirms

By: Elise Hartevelt in News, Top Stories June 6, 2023 0

Cost of contraception, lack of workforce training and a insufficient services in rural areas are among the greatest barriers women face when accessing reproductive healthcare in Australia, according the findings of a Senate inquiry.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2023 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy