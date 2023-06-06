Senator Larissa Waters, Greens Leader in the Senate, kicked off the inquiry into Australia's female health to better empower women with options to "have control over their own bodies." Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gary Ramage.
Access to contraception and safe abortion a major barrier for patients, report confirms
By: Elise Hartevelt
June 6, 2023
Cost of contraception, lack of workforce training and a insufficient services in rural areas are among the greatest barriers women face when accessing reproductive healthcare in Australia, according the findings of a Senate inquiry.
