Minister for Aged Care and Minister for Sport Anika Wells. Picture: Arsineh Houspian/ News Corp Australia.
Aged Care Minister quizzed on 24/7 nursing care and funding levy
By: NCA NewsWire
June 13, 2023
Australians won't be given a new time frame for the introduction of 24/7 nurses onsite in aged care homes after Labor conceded the July 1 deadline would be 'impossible to meet.'
