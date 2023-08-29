Don't Miss
Home | Clinical Practice | Midwife shortage must be addressed: Q&A
With chronic midwife shortages across Australia, a paper outlining solutions to the workforce is being hailed as "necessary".

Midwife shortage must be addressed: Q&A

By: Arshmah Jamal in Clinical Practice, Top Stories, Workforce August 29, 2023 0

Chronic shortages of midwives in hospitals are causing various workforce issues, such as ineffective leadership and burnout – leading to a dire future for the midwifery workforce.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2023 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy