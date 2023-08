Experts are calling on the government to provide education. after the rise of TikTok videos promoting misinformation about birth control can attribute to unplanned pregnancies skyrocketed.

TikTok videos criticised by experts for birth control misinformation An expert panel has said social media myths could contribute to high rates of unplanned pregnancies in Australia and urged for broader education on birth control. Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial. Membership Login Username or Email:

Password:

signup now | forgot password? Remember Me