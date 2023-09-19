NSW Treasurer. Daniel Mookhey, delivers the 2023-24 NSW State Budget in the Legislative Assembly at NSW State Parliament in Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire / pool / Bianca DeMarchi
Nurses and healthcare workers at forefront of NSW budget
By: Rebecca
September 19, 2023
In Labor's first NSW budget, treasurer Daniel Mookhey makes $13 billion in cuts and savings, and increases a tax on big multinationals to fund a promised $3.6 billion in pay rises for public sector workers such as nurses and teachers.
