The North West Hospital and Health Services has welcomed and implemented the use of virtual reality to help nurses upskill their maternity abilities.

VR helping midwives in rural Qld deliver babies Virtual reality (VR) is helping to create safer birthing experiences for Queensland mothers and their babies in remote towns. Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial. Membership Login Username or Email:

Password:

signup now | forgot password? Remember Me