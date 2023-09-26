NSW Treasurer. Daniel Mookhey, delivers the 2023-24 NSW State Budget in the Legislative Assembly at NSW State Parliament in Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire / pool / Bianca DeMarchi
What’s in it for nurses? State budget breakdown
By: Erin Morley, Rebecca Cox
in Industry & Reform, News, Top Stories
September 26, 2023
The Minns government's first NSW budget released Tuesday afternoon includes $3.6 billion into fixing essential services and the largest wage increase for healthcare workers in a decade.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Membership Login