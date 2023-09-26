Don't Miss
Home | Industry & Reform | What’s in it for nurses? State budget breakdown
NSW Treasurer. Daniel Mookhey, delivers the 2023-24 NSW State Budget in the Legislative Assembly at NSW State Parliament in Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire / pool / Bianca DeMarchi

What’s in it for nurses? State budget breakdown

By: Erin Morley, Rebecca Cox in Industry & Reform, News, Top Stories September 26, 2023 0

The Minns government's first NSW budget released Tuesday afternoon includes $3.6 billion into fixing essential services and the largest wage increase for healthcare workers in a decade.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2023 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy