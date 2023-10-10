The AMA would like to see a private health regulator to improve post-treatment care for private health patients. Picture: Supplied / NCA NewsWire / Martin Ollman.
AMA calls for private health regulator to boost at-home recovery
By: Erin Morley
in Industry & Reform, News, Top Stories
October 10, 2023
The Australian Medical Association (AMA) president Stephen Robson on Friday called for a private health authority to regulate out-of-hospital care, a practice he said could save the sector millions.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Membership Login