Don't Miss
Home | Industry & Reform | AMA calls for private health regulator to boost at-home recovery
The AMA would like to see a private health regulator to improve post-treatment care for private health patients. Picture: Supplied / NCA NewsWire / Martin Ollman.

AMA calls for private health regulator to boost at-home recovery

By: Erin Morley in Industry & Reform, News, Top Stories October 10, 2023 0

The Australian Medical Association (AMA) president Stephen Robson on Friday called for a private health authority to regulate out-of-hospital care, a practice he said could save the sector millions.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2023 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy