Stephen Duckett is a health economist and think-tanker who has occupied many leadership roles in health services, including as Secretary of the Commonwealth Department of Health and Ageing. Picture: Supplied / UniSQ

UniSQ Alumnus receives AM for public health contribution University of Southern Queensland alumnus Stephen Duckett, was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia this year for his significant service to public health policy and management, and tertiary education. Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial. Membership Login Username or Email:

Password:

signup now | forgot password? Remember Me