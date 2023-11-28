Stephen Duckett is a health economist and think-tanker who has occupied many leadership roles in health services, including as Secretary of the Commonwealth Department of Health and Ageing. Picture: Supplied / UniSQ
UniSQ Alumnus receives AM for public health contribution
By: Arshmah Jamal
November 28, 2023
University of Southern Queensland alumnus Stephen Duckett, was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia this year for his significant service to public health policy and management, and tertiary education.
