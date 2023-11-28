Don't Miss
Home | News | UniSQ Alumnus receives AM for public health contribution
Stephen Duckett is a health economist and think-tanker who has occupied many leadership roles in health services, including as Secretary of the Commonwealth Department of Health and Ageing. Picture: Supplied / UniSQ

UniSQ Alumnus receives AM for public health contribution

By: Arshmah Jamal in News, Top Stories November 28, 2023 0

University of Southern Queensland alumnus Stephen Duckett, was awarded a Member of the Order of Australia this year for his significant service to public health policy and management, and tertiary education.

Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2023 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy