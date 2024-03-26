ANMF Victoria's secretary Lisa Fitzpatrick said the government's offer doesn't address the issues of a changing workforce. Picture: NCA Newswire/Ian Currie.
Vic nurses and midwives threaten to strike
By: Arshmah Jamal
in News, Top Stories
March 26, 2024
After unanimously rejecting the government's wage and conditions offer, Victorian nurses and midwives have threatened to walk off the job following the start of protected industrial action by union members.
Please login below to view content or subscribe now.
Membership Login