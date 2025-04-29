Health and aged care opposition spokeswoman Anne Ruston debating Health and Aged Care Minister Mark Butler at the National Press Club of Australia in Canberra. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Martin Ollman
Coalition matches govt’s $100m pledge to fund 200 regional medical students
By: Erin Morley and NCA Newswire
April 29, 2025
Regional and rural Australia’s doctor shortage is being targeted as an election issue by the Coalition, which is promising to fund an extra 200 medical students to train as general practitioners to work in the bush.
