Don't Miss
Home | Top Stories | Coalition matches govt’s $100m pledge to fund 200 regional medical students
Health and aged care opposition spokeswoman Anne Ruston debating Health and Aged Care Minister Mark Butler at the National Press Club of Australia in Canberra. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Martin Ollman

Coalition matches govt’s $100m pledge to fund 200 regional medical students

By: Erin Morley and NCA Newswire in Top Stories, Workforce April 29, 2025 0

Regional and rural Australia’s doctor shortage is being targeted as an election issue by the Coalition, which is promising to fund an extra 200 medical students to train as general practitioners to work in the bush.

Please login below to view content or subscribe now.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2025 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy