Safe seat syndrome? Why some hospitals get upgrades and others miss out
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the campaign trail In Western Australia at St John of God Midland Hospital in Perth with Simi Harsimranjeet Sidhu and her newborn baby, Amber. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Jason Edwards.

Safe seat syndrome? Why some hospitals get upgrades and others miss out

By: Anam Bilgrami and Henry Cutler in Industry & Reform, Top Stories April 22, 2025 0

On his campaign trail, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese pledged $200 million to upgrade St John of God Midland Public Hospital in Perth. He promised more beds and operating theatres, and a redesigned obstetrics and neonatal unit.

