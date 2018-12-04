Calling it out: the role of the whistleblower in aged care

Blowing the whistle or 'dobbing in' a manager or work colleague for illegal or unethical behaviour might seem at odds with Australian culture, but that’s the service a Melbourne-based company is providing for a range of businesses.

In the current aged care climate of the impending Royal Commission, new quality standards and continued focus on elder abuse stemming from the Four Corners investigation among others, it’s a service that aged care providers may well find appealing – both as a means of finding out about improper practices before the media and others, and as a strong signal to prospective customers that they take their duty of care seriously and have nothing to hide.

Your Call provides a 360-degree reporting service, enabling an individual to safely and anonymously make a report against anyone in the organisation. The company also provides advice and training for organisations.

General manager Nathan Luker says that all contact is handled by Your Call to ensure anonymity and support; once an issue is raised the organisation has no direct contact with the individual. The service also makes sure the organisation follows due process and acts ethically and responsibly throughout.

Nursing Review caught up with Luker to find out more about the service, how it might apply in the aged care industry and the impact it can have on workplace culture.

