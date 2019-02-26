Only 10 per cent of people benefit from psychotropics: royal commission witness

Associate professor Eddy Strivens gave witness testimony to the first hearing of the Royal Commission. As the president of the Australia New Zealand Society of Geriatric Medicine, Strivens was called to give background on some issues facing the sector and, more importantly, the residents and patients.

His testimony covered the role of geriatricians and also the issues of consent and mental health in aged care. He also talked about the use of psychotropics and their effect on pain, dental health and dementia.

Strivens recommended that use of psychotropics in dementia treatment be reduced, as he believes that it is only effective 10 per cent of the time.

“We see probably about 80 per cent of people in residential care with dementia on one form of psychotropic. And remember this isn’t just antipsychotics, this is antidepressants, this is sedatives as well and around 10 per cent of those [people] might benefit,” he told the commission.

Nursing Review spoke with Strivens about his testimony and psychotropics in aged care.