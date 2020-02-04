Screen grabs from CCTV at Royal Melbourne Hospital. After approaching the nurse station in an agitated state, a man spat into the face of an emergency department worker before walking away.
Saliva tests reveal level of meth use in ED
By: Dallas Bastian
in News, Top Stories
February 4, 2020
There’s a good chance that nurses at the Royal Melbourne Hospital who encountered a threatening patient in the emergency department were dealing with someone who had taken methamphetamine.
Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial.
Membership Login