Screen grabs from CCTV at Royal Melbourne Hospital. After approaching the nurse station in an agitated state, a man spat into the face of an emergency department worker before walking away.

Saliva tests reveal level of meth use in ED

By: Dallas Bastian in News, Top Stories February 4, 2020 0

There’s a good chance that nurses at the Royal Melbourne Hospital who encountered a threatening patient in the emergency department were dealing with someone who had taken methamphetamine.

