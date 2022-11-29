One hospital, two jobs: NSW’s nurse and midwife of the year

A nurse and midwife working at the same hospital found out last week that their hard work had not gone unnoticed.

Nurse Cecilia Desousa and midwife Kim Wood were celebrated for their outstanding service to Australia's healthcare during the 10th annual Excellence in Nursing and Midwifery Awards.

While both had been regularly rushing through Sydney's Liverpool hospital wards, they officially met during the ceremony.

"It was such a funny coincidence we were both selected from the same hospital," Cecilia said.

"I definitely didn't expect to receive an award of such a calibre this early in my career.

"It was such an honour but also quite overwhelming."

Cecilia kicked off her nursing career ten years ago in orthopaedics and trauma but soon realised her heart was in infection prevention.

When a position opened up and was accepted for the role of clinical nurse consultant in infection prevention, she never looked back.

Now, she's educating and guiding staff on how to manage patients in clinical areas by setting up care plans.

"I love the basics of infection prevention and educating people," Cecilia said.

"Some people find it boring, but I think it's very interesting.

"It's different for every patient."

When Kim was assigned to the maternity ward during experience work in year ten of her studies, she knew this was her calling.

After graduating as a midwife, she spent fifteen years in the birthing units, supporting mothers and families through labour and delivery.

Then, Kim accepted the after-hours clinical midwifery specialist position at the Liverpool Hospital, where she works afternoons and weekends.

She guides staff in performing their roles when most people have gone home for the day.

"It's such a rewarding job," Kim said.

"There's nothing more special than being there with the family during those important moments of their lives.

"I love being a midwife."

Kim was 'over the moon' when she was awarded midwife of the year.

"It was such a beautiful surprise," she said.

"This award is not just for me, but for everyone's hard work in the hospital."

Cecilia and Kim agreed the workload increased drastically during the pandemic years.

While Cecilia wasn't directly involved in caring for people with Covid infections, she was heavily involved in contact tracing and managing patients on the wards.

Kim said the strong work mentality of the nursing and midwifery team got them through the pandemic.

"We got through a difficult time that was new to all of our careers," Kim said.

"But at the end of the day, we're passionate about our jobs and made it work.

"I can't imagine doing any other job – I absolutely love it."