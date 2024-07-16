Don't Miss
Home | Top Stories | Ramsay Health Care faces historic industrial action in NSW
Ramsay employees are commencing industrial action against the private hospital operator for increased pay and shift ratios. Picture: NSWNMA/Supplied

Ramsay Health Care faces historic industrial action in NSW

By: Stefanie Schultz in Top Stories, Workforce July 16, 2024 0

Nurses and midwives in New South Wales have commenced industrial action against global health care conglomerate Ramsay Health Care, after multiple failed attempts to negotiate a pay offer that will meet inflation.

Please login below to view content or subscribe now.

Membership Login

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

© Copyright 2024 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy