Ramsay employees are commencing industrial action against the private hospital operator for increased pay and shift ratios. Picture: NSWNMA/Supplied
Ramsay Health Care faces historic industrial action in NSW
By: Stefanie Schultz
in Top Stories, Workforce
July 16, 2024
Nurses and midwives in New South Wales have commenced industrial action against global health care conglomerate Ramsay Health Care, after multiple failed attempts to negotiate a pay offer that will meet inflation.
