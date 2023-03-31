Union calls for better mental health coverage in nursing degrees: podcast

The Australian College of Mental Health Nurses (ACMHN) has asked to urgently revise some nursing programs to ensure at least one-third of the content teaches about mental health.

ACMHN president, Mike Hazelton, said graduate entry and abridged pre-registration qualifying degrees leading to nursing registration offer an inadequate mental health curriculum.

"Alarmingly, many two-year 'Masters' programs feature only two-week placements in a mental health facility," professor Hazelton said.

"We are seriously concerned that newly-registered nurses are very under-prepared to work within mental health services."

Join Nursing Review's conversation with professor Hazelton about how nurses have warned of insufficient mental health training during their degree.