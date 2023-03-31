Union calls for better mental health coverage in nursing degrees: podcast

The Australian College of Mental Health Nurses (ACMHN) has asked to urgently revise some nursing programs to ensure at least one-third of the content teaches about mental health.
ACMHN president, Mike Hazelton, said graduate entry and abridged pre-registration qualifying degrees leading to nursing registration offer an inadequate mental health curriculum.
"Alarmingly, many two-year 'Masters' programs feature only two-week placements in a mental health facility," professor Hazelton said.
"We are seriously concerned that newly-registered nurses are very under-prepared to work within mental health services."
Join Nursing Review's conversation with professor Hazelton about how nurses have warned of insufficient mental health training during their degree.Do you have an idea for a story?
Email [email protected]