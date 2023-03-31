Don't Miss
Home | Radio+TV | Podcasts | Union calls for better mental health coverage in nursing degrees: podcast
President of the Australian College of Mental Health Nurses (ACMHN) and conjoint professor Mike Hazelton. Picture: Supplied.

Union calls for better mental health coverage in nursing degrees: podcast

By: Elise Hartevelt in Podcasts, Top Stories March 31, 2023 0

The Australian College of Mental Health Nurses (ACMHN) has asked to urgently revise some nursing programs to ensure at least one-third of the content teaches about mental health.

ACMHN president, Mike Hazelton, said graduate entry and abridged pre-registration qualifying degrees leading to nursing registration offer an inadequate mental health curriculum.

"Alarmingly, many two-year 'Masters' programs feature only two-week placements in a mental health facility," professor Hazelton said.

"We are seriously concerned that newly-registered nurses are very under-prepared to work within mental health services."

Join Nursing Review's conversation with professor Hazelton about how nurses have warned of insufficient mental health training during their degree.

Do you have an idea for a story?
Email [email protected]

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the top stories in our weekly newsletter Sign up now

Tagged with:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2023 NationwideNews Pty Ltd All Rights Reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy