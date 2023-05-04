Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced today it would fund the pay rise for aged care workers in the upcoming budget. Picture: Dan Peled/News Corp Australia.
Govt pledges $11.3bn for pay rise aged care workers
By: Elise Hartevelt
in Top Stories, Workforce
May 4, 2023
The federal budget is set to bear the weight of a much-anticipated salary increase for aged care workers as Labor seeks to attract more staff to the sector through $10,000 pay hikes.
