New nurse fob watch gets gong

Nurses using an award-winning fob watch would be able to access their Apple data should it hit the market.

The Smart Fob watch, designed by Bachelor of Nursing student Jordan Kidd, was the winning idea at Murdoch University’s 2018 Young Entrepreneur Program (YEP).

It replaces a nurse’s analogue fob watch, allowing them access to the Apple smart watch while remaining bare below the elbows.

“Using default apps, the Apple watch can be used to set times or reminders, or use Siri for quick calculations,” Kidd said.

Kidd took out the YEP Award pitch final held at Australian High Commissioner Bruce Gosper’s residence in Singapore. He pitched his idea to a panel of four judges and a crowd of 55, including industry bodies and potential investors.

His innovation was praised for being a practical solution, while addressing a current technological gap in the market.

Kidd said he was hoping to develop a referencing app that will have useful information, such as normal vital sign ranges, electrolyte levels and drug calculation formulas.

“As a final year nursing student, I started Murdoch’s Young Entrepreneurial Program with zero experience in marketing, starting a small business or making a financial plan,” he said.

Chris Vas, director of Murdoch’s Singapore Centre for Research in Innovation, Productivity and Technology, said YEP enables students to think outside the box, go beyond the books and laptops and ideate solutions to real world problems.