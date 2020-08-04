Beyond COVID-19: How can we prepare the nursing workforce for the new reality?

As a former nurse, it breaks my heart to know that more than 600 nurses have lost their lives fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past month, as part of the Future of Healthcare webinar series, I have spoken to many healthcare leaders to discuss how we can learn from the current pandemic and futureproof our healthcare systems. It was striking to hear from our presenters, including Karen Blake, head of clinical informatics, healthAlliance and Kate Renzenbrink, chief nursing and midwifery information officer at Bendigo Health, during the series how regions, like South Korea, who had first-hand experience of the SARS or MERS epidemics, and others that locked down fast had significantly lower transmission rates and associated mortality rates compared to others.