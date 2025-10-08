Home/News/Qld hospitals overflowing, nurses ‘gagged’ NewsWorkforce Nurses report safety concerns about Qld regional hospitals In the latest NPAQ survey, Bundaberg nurses said the flex ward, designed for 10 beds, routinely held 17 patients NCA NewswireOctober 7, 20250 3 minutes read Nurses at Bundaberg Hospital said the situation is dire. Picture: NCA Newswire. Patients with broken bones are waiting so long for X-rays at a major regional emergency department they are taking themselves home or seeking care from a GP instead. Please login below to view content or subscribe now. Membership Login Username or Email: Password: subscribe now | forgot password? Remember Me Tagshealthcare NPAQ nurses QLD Health QNMU Queensland