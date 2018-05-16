Exciting developments in the future of nursing

The health sector is undergoing rapid and widespread change. Substantial technological developments are opening new avenues for diagnosing and caring for patients. The implementation and ongoing utilisation of this technology depends on qualified individuals being provided with the skills and support to ensure that our healthcare options are cutting edge.

Continued leadership and innovation will be necessary to support these developments. Australia’s ageing demographic also looks set to influence the way healthcare is conceived of and delivered over the coming decades. The aged-care sector will see a steep rise in demand as more staff are required to support the changing needs of a retired population.

Comprising 56.9 per cent of healthcare practitioners, registered nurses will be on the frontline of these changes. However, the profession itself is currently facing its own unique challenges. An increase in patient numbers, administrative demands and a lack of appropriately skilled staff on the roster has led to many feeling burnt out. Nurses face an ever-increasing raft of responsibilities, which many believe is outside of what they have been trained for.

The solution is to arm nurses with the knowledge and know-how to succeed in a diverse range of situations. For an industry that anticipates a growth rate of 2.8 per cent over the next five years, there will need to be strong and supportive developments in order to support nursing professionals in delivering the best possible outcomes for patients.

Dr John Smithson of James Cook University has noted in a Deloitte Access Economics report that, as the healthcare sector expands, the nursing profession will experience many changes designed to support the sector. This will empower nurses to play a diverse role in patient care. It is likely that more registered nurses will be provided with new and exciting responsibilities. There is scope for training nurses in advanced clinical practice, in order to help assist with the shortfall of healthcare professionals in rural and regional areas.

This increase in career development options will require ambitious registered nurses to expand their skillset through further study. The aforementioned Deloitte Access Economies report has tipped the forecasted average nursing salary with postgraduate degrees to rise by more than $15,000 by 2021. However, it’s not only financial benefits in store. The study of a postgraduate degree enables individuals to hone the skills most in demand in Australia’s evolving workforce. These can be adapted to new career paths within the changing health sector . An online Master of Nursing degree offers flexibility of study, as you engage with the key theories and developments within the nursing industry. The research components offer students the chance to understand their industry in more depth, and discover what they’re truly passionate about.