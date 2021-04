Governor general David Hurley recieves the final report of the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety from Commisioner Lynelle Briggs (left) and acting official secretary Sara Samios, with commission chair Tony Pagone joining via video link in February 2021. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts

Australia’s aged care system needs $10 billion a year: Grattan The cleaning bill needed to remove the aged care “stain on Australians’ conscience” should total $10 billion a year, a leading think tank says. Please login below to view content or register for a 4 week FREE Trial. Membership Login Username or Email:

Password:

signup now | forgot password? Remember Me