NSW nurses and midwives met with opposition leader Anthony Albanese earlier this month. Picture: Flavio Brancaleone/AAP.
Nurses want better pay, safer conditions in 2022 federal election
By: Eleanor Campbell
in News, Top Stories
April 12, 2022
With the federal election date set for May, peak nursing groups have called on politicians to address strenuous working conditions and direct more resources to the healthcare sector.
