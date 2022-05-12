The peak nurses union has reignited calls for ratios after an inquiry heard of people dying from preventable diseases in rural NSW.
NSW rural healthcare inquiry gives scathing review
By: NCA NewsWire and Eleanor Campbell
May 12, 2022
Nurses have condemned the "shocking" findings of a NSW report which highlighted chronic understaffing, lack of access to services and discrimination in regional, rural and remote healthcare.
