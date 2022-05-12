Don't Miss
The peak nurses union has reignited calls for ratios after an inquiry heard of people dying from preventable diseases in rural NSW.

NSW rural healthcare inquiry gives scathing review

By: NCA NewsWire and Eleanor Campbell in News, Top Stories May 12, 2022

Nurses have condemned the "shocking" findings of a NSW report which highlighted chronic understaffing, lack of access to services and discrimination in regional, rural and remote healthcare.

