Aged care nursing: the next step in your career

As Australia's population ages, the demand for skilled and compassionate aged care is growing. So there's never been a better time for registered nurses to advance their career into this truly fulfilling field.

Why choose aged care nursing

Transitioning into aged care nursing opens doors to unique rewards – while making a real difference. One of the most significant is the opportunity to forge genuine connections and build meaningful relationships. As an aged care nurse, you have the privilege of being a source of support and comfort for individuals who may feel vulnerable or isolated.

You'll develop a deep understanding of the unique needs and preferences of each patient, along with empathy, patience and a listening ear. By embodying these qualities, you can offer support and dignity to those under your care.

Be in demand

The latest government figures show that 16 per cent of the Australian population is now older than 65. For comparison, it was eight per cent in 1970 and 12 per cent in 1995.

So, with the population ageing, the demand for aged care nurses is increasing – as is the chance for you to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our ageing residents.

This demographic shift isn't just a statistic; it's reshaping the landscape of healthcare services across the nation. As the population ages, people need specialised care and support, meaning the role of aged care nurses has never been more crucial.

This was highlighted in the government's 2021 Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety. As a result of the commission's report, the law was changed to require all aged care providers to ensure that “at least one registered nurse is on site, and on duty, at all times at the residential facility”.

The implications of this change are far-reaching, touching every aspect of healthcare provision. From bustling urban centres to remote rural communities, there's a pressing need for skilled nurses to take their place in aged care settings.

Making the move into aged care nursing

In many ways, as a registered nurse you're already well-equipped to make the transition into aged care. You've honed a diverse set of transferable skills that are applicable across various healthcare settings. Your ability to assess, plan, implement and evaluate patient care will be useful. Plus, your capacity to connect with patients on a personal level will be invaluable as you provide support, comfort and understanding to people during challenging times.

In aged care, effective communication is key to understanding residents' needs and preferences. So your skills will play a crucial role in fostering trust and building relationships. And your ability to adapt to changing circumstances, prioritise tasks and work collaboratively within interdisciplinary teams will stand you in good stead when it comes to providing comprehensive and holistic care to patients.

So, as a registered nurse, you've already got many of the qualities necessary to excel in aged care.However, there are advanced skills that will put you at the forefront of aged care nursing. And you can get them through completing an aged care nursing course.

Introducing Charles Sturt University's dedicated aged care nursing course

The Graduate Certificate in Nursing (Aged Care) offers a comprehensive curriculum designed to equip you with the specialised knowledge required to care for ageing patients.

You'll cover everything from clinical governance in aged care and advanced clinical assessment of older persons, to contemporary issues in gerontology. Plus, you can choose from a range of electives that fit with your career goals. They include pharmacology, management, palliative care or rural healthcare – to name just a few.

This postgraduate nursing qualification is available entirely online, so you can upskill while you work.

And you could graduate in as little as eight months of part-time study. It also has Commonwealth supported places (CSP) available.

A CSP means you could save more than $10,000 on your course fees.

Plus, it allows you to apply for a HECS-HELP loan to pay for your studies and defer repayment until you earn above a certain amount.

Join the university with more than 40 years' experience delivering top-tier nursing education – and make a real difference.

Find out more: study.csu.edu.au/courses/graduate-certificate-nursing-aged-care

Fees and savings are indicative only and are subject to change.

