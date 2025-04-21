Advance your nursing career with a graduate certificate from Charles Sturt University

Looking to expand your nursing skills? A graduate certificate with Charles Sturt can help you take the next step in your career.

Designed for registered nurses, our Graduate Certificate in Nursing (Rural and Remote) and Graduate Certificate in Nursing (Clinical Education) provide specialised skills and knowledge to help you meet the evolving needs of the healthcare sector.

Graduate Certificate in Nursing (Rural and Remote Nursing)

If you’re passionate about delivering high-quality care and want to work in rural, regional or remote parts of Australia then a graduate certificate is an excellent way to help get you there.



Working in rural and remote areas can present unique challenges but can also offer incredible opportunities and experiences where you can make a real difference.

This course has been closely developed with industry and is the only course of its kind in New South Wales – and one of only two in Australia.

Some of the career opportunities available

Rural and remote hospitals and health clinics

First Nations medical services and health organisations

Community nurse

Royal Flying Doctor Service

Disaster response and emergency

Graduate Certificate in Nursing (Clinical Education)

Enhance your clinical practice and broaden your professional expertise. Whether you see yourself training nursing students, supporting new graduates or developing in-house education programs, this course will help you become an effective clinical educator.

You'll focus on the knowledge and skills required for advanced nursing practice. And you’ll develop your ability to plan, deliver and evaluate clinical education in a range of healthcare settings through a focus on transformative learning principles.

Why choose a graduate certificate in nursing?

Further study can open doors to new opportunities and the type of care you provide. A graduate certificate is the perfect way to advance your career and specialise in an area of interest – without committing to a full master’s degree. Plus, you can graduate in as little as eight months of part-time study.

With a nursing graduate certificate, you'll be able to demonstrate the clinical and decision-making skills you need to provide high level care in complex circumstances.

You'll collaborate with other health professionals as you work to improve health outcomes, and you'll influence all levels of care while promoting quality health outcomes for individuals, families, communities and healthcare systems through strong leadership and sound research.

Utilise your critical-thinking skills and ability to apply evidence to practice, so you can transition into diverse and challenging nursing roles. These could include leadership and advanced nursing practice positions, including clinical nurse specialist, clinical nurse educator, nurse educator, clinical nurse consultant and nurse manager.

Both graduate certificates are available entirely online, so you can upskill while you work.

These courses have Commonwealth supported places (CSP) available. A CSP means you could save more than $10,000 on your course fees. Plus, it allows you to apply for a HECS-HELP loan to pay for your studies and defer repayment until you earn above a certain amount.

Join the university with more than 40 years' experience delivering top-tier nursing education – and make a real difference.

