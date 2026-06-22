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Judge to rule on admissibility of viral video in Sydney nurses’ trial
Lawyers for the nurses have argued the video, which took place on an online random video chat website, was part of “a private conversation”
The admissibility of a viral video in which two Sydney nurses allegedly threatened Israeli patients has become a key question before a trial this year, with the court being told the pair were recorded in the interests of “vigilantism”.
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