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Judge to rule on admissibility of viral video in Sydney nurses’ trial

Lawyers for the nurses have argued the video, which took place on an online random video chat website, was part of “a private conversation”

NCA Newswire June 9, 2026
0 2 minutes read
Ahmad Rashad Nadir and Sarah Abu Lebdeh were charged last February. Picture: NCA Newswire.

The admissibility of a viral video in which two Sydney nurses allegedly threatened Israeli patients has become a key question before a trial this year, with the court being told the pair were recorded in the interests of “vigilantism”.

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