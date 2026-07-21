Culturally Informed Care
First Nations people face racism in hospitals. They told us one thing makes a difference
Researchers say improving cultural safety in hospitals requires systemic change, but Aboriginal liaison officers are already making a significant difference
We know First Nations people encounter frequent and pervasive racism in every facet of their daily lives. But since the 2023 Voice referendum, these experiences have increased significantly – including in health care.
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