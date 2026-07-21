Culturally Informed Care

First Nations people face racism in hospitals. They told us one thing makes a difference

Researchers say improving cultural safety in hospitals requires systemic change, but Aboriginal liaison officers are already making a significant difference

Elissa Elvidge and Yin ParadiesJuly 21, 2026
0 4 minutes read
Australian Aboriginal Woman With a Doctor
Picture: iStock/davidf.

We know First Nations people encounter frequent and pervasive racism in every facet of their daily lives. But since the 2023 Voice referendum, these experiences have increased significantly – including in health care.

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